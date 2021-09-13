Rincker Law welcomes new addition to Shelbyville office

Ruth Woolery has joined Rincker Law as an associate attorney in the newly renovated Shelbyville office.
The office has been under construction since May and is now open.
Woolery has been practicing law for four years, starting in Missouri and moving with her family to Illinois in 2019.
“She is a fantastic addition to the Rincker Law, PLLC,” said Principal Attorney Cari Rincker. “I cannot think of a better person to be the local talent ready to serve the greater Shelby County community.”
Ruth is already well invested in the Shelbyville community. She is currently serving as the President of the Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce and is also serving as the Secretary of the Shelby County Bar Association. She lives in Shelbyville with her husband and four children.
“I am excited to join the Rincker Law family and look forward to serving the greater Shelbyville area through this new position. Having a fully staffed Rincker Law office in Shelbyville is an exceptional opportunity to provide the high-quality legal services that everyone has come to expect from Rincker Law to even more people throughout central Illinois.”
