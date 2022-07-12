Rincker Law hosts ribbon-cutting with Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce

Rincker Law, PLLC’s Shelbyville office hosted a grand reopening on May 27, less than one year after its wall reconstruction. Conveniently located near the courthouse in Downtown Shelbyville, the community celebrated the building restoration and Rincker Law’s presence in the community.
“I grew up in Shelbyville and I could not be more proud to be a part of this community,” says Cari Rincker, the principal attorney at Rincker Law. “I am thankful that we have organizations like the Chamber of Commerce helping promote local economic development. Like the Redwoods, the roots of small businesses help strengthen one another.”
Rincker Law is a nationally recognized law practice focusing on food, farm and family law. They serve the local community with business law, estate planning, probate, real estate, family law and agriculture law.
“We had a great time opening our doors to the community through our ribbon-cutting,” notes Ruth Woolery, President of the Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce and Associate Attorney at Rincker Law. “Having moved to Shelbyville only three years ago, I feel incredibly blessed to be able to serve Shelbyville and the surrounding communities on a daily basis through my involvement with the Chamber of Commerce and in my profession as an attorney.”
