Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois held its annual United We Lead Gala on Sept. 9 in Collinsville. The event raised over $123,000 for the organization.
The United We Lead Gala, themed “Lead The Way” in 2023, brings together a wide range of people who share a common goal – to empower today’s girls to become tomorrow’s leaders. Guests listened to first-hand experiences from recent Gold Award Girl Scouts and participated in various auctions.
A highlight of the evening was presenting the annual Distinguished Community Leader Award to Rick and Diane Siemer of Teutopolis. The Siemers have been a part of Girl Scouting in Southern Illinois for nearly 35 years. It all began in 1989 when their daughter joined Girl Scouts and Diane became the Troop Leader for her troop. The family became more and more involved over the years in various capacities, including within their Service Unit, the council Board of Directors, and as a National Delegate.
“I am beyond pleased with the success of our fifth annual United We Lead Gala,” said Heidi Koehl Weaver, Director of Development. “I want to extend my sincere thanks Rick and Diane Siemer, our guests, and our generous supporters. They believe in Girl Scouting and our mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Their investment ensures that today’s girls will become tomorrow’s leaders.”
If you would like to make an investment in Girl Scouting, visit gsofsi.org/give.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. For more information call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
