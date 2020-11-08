Richard Tegenkamp was inducted into the Springfield Diocesan Knights of Columbus Hall of Fame on Oct. 31.
Richard was born July 11, 1952, in Teutopolis. The only boy in a family with seven sisters. He and wife Joyce have been married for 44 years and have one daughter and four sons. As a family, they enjoy camping, hunting and spending time with his 10 grandchildren.
Rich joined the Teutopolis Knights of Columbus Council 2874 in November 1970 and immediately became involved in all aspects of the council’s functions. He has volunteered at many events and functions at the council, including the annual tractor pull, annual picnic and the weekly buffets put on by council 2874.
In the 1980s and ‘90s, he headed up the council’s early 20-20 Dinner and Dance events. He also volunteers at all breakfast and suppers put on by the council as fundraising or social events. He also joined the 4th Degree at this time.
As a member of the Council Degree team he has helped bring many new knights into the order and has helped them “learn the ropes” as they become active in the council.
Rich has worked his way through many of the officer positions in the council. He has been Inside and Outside Guard, Chancellor and Deputy Grand Knight. He served two terms as Grand Knight in 2014 and 2015.
Rich has also been active in his parish. He has served his parish ranging from grounds keeper to parish council president.
Currently Rich is Lector of the Teutopolis Council, Chairman of Bingo and heads the Coats for Kids program.
