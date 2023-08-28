Rich Hartke named to Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list

Prudential Advisors financial adviser Rich Hartke, of Effingham, has been listed on the Forbes 2023 Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list for 2023.
This annual list, compiled by independent research firm SHOOK Research, spotlights the nation's top-performing financial professionals who are evaluated on quantitative and qualitative criteria, including personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends. To date, SHOOK has evaluated more than 15,000 professionals for consideration in its rankings published by Forbes. Hartke is ranked No. 56 for Illinois.
For more than 24 years, Hartke has been serving the Effingham and Champaign communities with their financial needs as a financial adviser with Prudential Advisors. His practice model is to have a relationship with clients to fully understand their short- and long-term financial goals. Together, a financial plan is designed to achieve those goals.
This award reflects an extraordinary commitment to helping clients achieve financial security by offering financial solutions that support their individual financial goals, whether estate planning strategies, business needs or retirement plans.
Hartke currently resides in Teutopolis with his wife, Angie. He is an active member in his community for several local organizations, including President of Teutopolis Community For Progress, President of the Lake Land College Foundation Board, supporting member of the Effingham County CEO program and local education and park efforts.
