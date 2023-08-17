The TREC Board invites the public to join them for the ribbon-cutting of TREC Nature Park on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
There will be an open house from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., just west of Ryan’s Crossing Bridge, with drinks and hors d'oeuvres and family friendly activities such as rubber duck races, pumpkin painting, sand toys and more.
“The TREC Nature Park is an oasis for families, an entry into silence and beauty in the midst of our city that is free of distractions. Kids are made to be outside interacting with nature and in doing so become more fully who they are meant to be,” said TREC board member Anne Marie Brummer. “This park accomplishes two things. We have created a two-mile loop for walkers that is easily accessible from all trail heads. In addition, we have also created a natural playground by opening up a sandbar on the Little Wabash River for all to explore and enjoy.”
The Nature Park is a 53-acre park located just west of Ryan’s Crossing Bridge. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has invested $400,000, and the community has invested $100,000 so far. As funds continue to be raised, more trail and amenities will be added to the park.
Residents are encouraged to park at the new lot on Outer Belt West or any trail head for the ribbon-cutting.
For more information on TREC or the ribbon-cutting ceremony, call 217-342-5310.
