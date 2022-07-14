RHF acquires affordable housing for older adults in Effingham

RHF (Retirement Housing Foundation) has acquired Slate Creek Apartments, an affordable housing community for older adults in Effingham and the organization’s third community in the state of Illinois.
“I am pleased to welcome Slate Creek Apartments and its residents to the RHF family of communities,” said Stuart Hartman, President and CEO of RHF. “There is a large and growing need for affordable housing and we are doing our best to address that need.”
Slate Creek Apartments, a three-story, 113-unit community, has been in operation since 1979. Community amenities include laundry facilities, controlled entry access, and a community room for activities. Slate Creek Apartments is subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing Urban Development and residents pay approximately 30% of their adjusted income in rent.
This acquisition is an example of RHF’s ongoing efforts to preserve affordable housing throughout the country.
With this purchase, Slate Creek Apartments will remain an affordable housing community for limited income seniors for decades to come.
Founded in 1961, RHF is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to provide a range of housing options and services for older adults, low-income families and persons with disabilities. RHF is affiliated with the Council for Health and Human Service Ministries of the United Church of Christ and LeadingAge and its state affiliates, and also co-sponsors housing development with other varied denominational and community organizations. RHF sponsors and manages 198 communities in 29 states and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. More than 22,000 people call an RHF community “home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.