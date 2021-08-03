Rexroad promoted to Assistant Jail Administrator

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent promotion of Correctional Officer Arnold Rexroad to the position of Assistant Jail Administrator.
In this position, Rexroad will act as shift supervisor in the Effingham County Jail and work to update and implement new jail policy. He will assist the Jail Administrator with the administrative duties of the jail and be included in the sheriff’s office Administrative Team.
Rexroad was first employed at the Sheriff’s Office in February 2014 when he was employed as a part-time correctional officer. He became a full-time correctional officer in June 2015, and worked until April of 2019. He returned to the jail in April of 2021 and has been working as a full-time correctional officer.
Rexroad graduated from the St. Clair County Correctional Academy in November 2015, and he and his family reside in rural Beecher City.
“Arnie Rexroad is level-headed and articulate. He has been a trainer for us in the past and he does equally well when working with inmates. I am happy to have him back on our team and he comes with a wealth of experience,” said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
