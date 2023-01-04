In an effort to help local food pantries this past holiday season, employees of Washington Savings Bank came up with a reverse advent calendar. Instead of receiving something every day leading up to Christmas, people were asked to give every day.
During the month of December, the reverse advent calendar listed different items each day that employees and the community could donate. Items could be dropped off at any Washington Savings Bank location.
The response was overwhelming, and the bank employees were able to donate food to Enduring Freedom Ministries, Calvary Baptist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry, Mattoon Community Food Center and Mattoon Haven. In addition, the bank made monetary donations to local food pantries totaling $10,000.
