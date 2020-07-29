Huffmaster/Spannagel
The 5th annual combined Huffmaster/Spannagel reunion was held June 28 at the Strasburg Community Center with 42 people attending. Hosting the potluck dinner was Barb Ohnesorge and Kim Webb.
Attendees were Glen and Kim Webb, Barb Ohnesorge, Larry and Donna Schultz, Wilma Spannagel, Dianna Gibson, Greg and Michelle Spannagel, Roy and Mary Reed, Aaron and Rose Huffmaster, Carol Salazar, Glen Spannagel, Michael, Chelsey and Tobias Weber, Hunter Williams, Bill Tabbert, Pat Williams, Kenna and Dennis Wirth, Josh, Beth, Grady, Weston, Clara and Adalyn Spannagel, Otto and Lisa Rincker, Kyle and Michelle Knop, Kayla, Brantley and Whitlee Nichols, Adrienne and Cody Bushue, Cierra Reed and Cody Slifer and family.
Two births were reported: Evelyn James Schlicht born Sept. 26, 2019, the daughter of Mackenzie and Jared Schlicht, granddaughter of Kevin and Donna Knop; and Lucas Wilson Slifer born March 2, 2020, the son of Cierra Reed and Cody Slifer, grandson of Roy and Mary Reed.
Two deaths were reported: Vivian Moffett died Dec. 26, 2019, and Tom Moffett died May 1, 2020.
The 2021 reunion will be the fourth Sunday in June (June 27) at the Strasburg Community Center with Kayla Nichols and Kacie Pankau hosting.
Friese
The Friese Family Reunion that was to be held Aug. 23 at Forest Park in Shelbyville has been canceled. The reunion is rescheduled for Aug. 22, 2021, at the same location.
Keller-Davis
The 54th Keller-Davis Family reunion has been canceled. The next reunion will be in 2021.
