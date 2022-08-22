Kessler

The 96th annual Kessler reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 4.

The reunion will begin with a potluck dinner in Trinity Lutheran Church basement at noon. All Kessler relatives are invited to visit, reminisce and update the family tree with happenings in your family.

Bailey/Shamhart

The 82nd Bailey/Shamhart reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Kluthe Center in Dieterich. Dinner will start at noon. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish and tableware; drinks will be furnished.

Feel free to bring family memorabilia, pictures, genealogy information and lots of stories. All family and friends are invited.

