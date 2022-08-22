Kessler
The 96th annual Kessler reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 4.
The reunion will begin with a potluck dinner in Trinity Lutheran Church basement at noon. All Kessler relatives are invited to visit, reminisce and update the family tree with happenings in your family.
Bailey/Shamhart
The 82nd Bailey/Shamhart reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Kluthe Center in Dieterich. Dinner will start at noon. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish and tableware; drinks will be furnished.
Feel free to bring family memorabilia, pictures, genealogy information and lots of stories. All family and friends are invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.