Brown Family
Descendants of John and Elizabeth Brown will gather Sunday, Aug. 20, for the 89th Brown Reunion, at Brown Park, located 3 1/2 miles south of Bogota.
A basket dinner will start at 12:30 p.m. Each family should bring covered dishes and their table service. Ice tea, lemonade and water will be provided; bring your own chairs.
All relatives and friends are encouraged to attend.
Baker Family
The 94th reunion of the descendants of Shelby County pioneer Joseph Baker (1781-1865) will be Sept. 3 at the St. Michael School Small Gym in Sigel.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. There will be a potluck meal followed by a business meeting, election of officers and awards.
