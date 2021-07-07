Ohnesorge
The Ohnesorge Reunion will be at the Kluthe Building in Shumway on Sunday, July 11, with at lunch at 12:30 p.m.
Chicken, drinks and table service will be furnished.
Creighton and McCoy
The 49th reunion of the descendants of William Creighton and Nancy (Ward) McCoy will be Saturday, July 17, at Ne’s Place in Piper City.
The Ruby (McCoy) Weston family will serve as host. A basket dinner will be at noon. Chicken, drinks and dinnerware will be furnished. Bring sides and desserts.
Fundraising this year will be a silent auction. Bring something for the auction slightly used or new articles, baked goods, etc. Also bring vital statistics.
Kirchhofer
The Kirchhofer reunion will be Sunday, July 25, at the Shelbyville Park. A basket dinner will be served at noon.
