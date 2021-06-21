Winter
The Winter family will have a reunion at noon Sunday, June 27, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, U.S. Route 40 West, Altamont.
Bring two covered dishes to share. Drinks and tableware will be provided. The family of Charles and Bertha Winter are hosting.
Huffmaster/Spannagel
The annual Huffmaster/Spannagel reunion will be June 27 at the Strasburg Community Center.
A potluck meal will be served at noon. Drinks will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.