Vogel
The descendants of Franz J. Vogel and Charles Vogel will gather for the 92nd annual Vogel reunion on Sunday, Sept. 4.
The reunion will began at noon with a potluck dinner at Shumway Kluthe Center; bring a covered dish and bingo prize.
EHS Class of 1966
Effingham High School Class of 1966 will celebrate its 56th reunion with a cookout on Friday, Sept. 9, at 4:30 p.m. at the home of Patsy and Don Latch in Effingham.
The formal reunion will be at the VFW in Effingham on Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 4 p.m, with a meal at 5:15 p.m. For more information, contact Lynne Moody Hull at 217-840-4856.
