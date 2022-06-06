McCoy
The 50th reunion for the descendants of William Creighton and Nancy (Ward) McCoy will be held Saturday, July 16, at the Wheeler Community Center in Wheeler.
The Sharon (McCoy) Winterrowd family will serve as host. A basket dinner will be at noon. Chicken, drinks and dinnerware will be provided. Bring any other dishes, sides and desserts.
Fundraising event this year will be a silent auction. Bring something to donate for the auction — slightly used or new items, baked goods, etc. Also the donation box will be passed around.
Alwardt
The August Alwardt Sr. family reunion will be Sunday, June 26, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Sigel.
The reunion will begin at noon with a potluck lunch. Meat, beverages and table service will be provided. Each family is asked to bring a large salad or dessert to share, as well as pictures.
All Alwardt relatives and friends are invited. For more information call Ellie Franzen at 832-427-0538 or Joan Campbell at 217-690-3479.
The children of August Alwardt Sr. include Caroline Alwardt Martin, William Henry Alwardt, William Frederick Alwardt, August Alwardt Jr., Paul Alwardt and Marie Alwardt Spilker.
Huffmaster/Spannagel
The seventh annual Huffmaster/Spannagel reunion will be June 26 at the Strasburg Community Building.
A potluck meal well be served at noon. Drinks will be furnished. Host for the 2022 reunion are Greg and Michelle Spannagel and Josh and Beth Spannagel.
