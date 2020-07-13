Sehi Family
The 21st annual Sehi Family Reunion that would have been held Aug. 12 at Montrose Park has been canceled.
The next reunion will be Aug. 8, 2021. For questions, contact Cindy Lidy at 217-343-3937.
Rubin Family
The 37th biennial Rubin Reunion scheduled for Aug. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church fellowship hall will not be held this year.
The next regularly scheduled reunion is in 2022.
Kirchhofer family
The Kirchhofer reunion will be held on Sunday, July 26, at the Forrest Park in Shelbyville.
A basket dinner will be served at noon.Bring food, drinks and tableware.
