Baker
The 93rd family reunion of Shelby County Illinois pioneer Joseph Baker will be Sunday, Sept. 4, at St. Michael School Small Gym in Sigel.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The Potluck meal will be at 12:30 p.m.; bring a dish to share, your own table service and non-alcoholic drink. The meal will be followed by a business meeting. Awards will be given to Baker descendants.
Bandelow
The descendants of the late Gottfried and Wilhelmine (Dublin) Bandelow will meet for their 41st annual family reunion on Sunday, Sept. 4, with a potluck meal to be served at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul ELCA Lutheran Church social hall, located at 2293 E US Highway 40, Altamont.
Bring your own table service. Coffee will be furnished. All family and friends are encouraged to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.