Bandelow
The descendants of the late Gottfried and Wilhelmine (Dublin) Bandelow will meet for their Annual Reunion on Sunday, Sept. 5, at St. Paul Lutheran ELCA Church Social Hall, located at 2293 E US Highway 40, Altamont. This will be the official 40th reunion gathering.
A potluck meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring your own table service. Coffee will be furnished. All family and friends are encouraged to attend. Those attending are asked to follow safety guidelines and bring a mask.
