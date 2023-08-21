Higgs Family
The 62nd Higgs Family Reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 10, at Altamont First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 308 N. Second Street, Altamont. All descendants of George and Rachel Beck Higgs (his first wife) and George and Adeline Ward Higgs (his second wife) are invited to attend. There is an elevator to get to the Fellowship Hall on the second floor.
The reunion will begin noon; sign in, guess for a prize, and visit with family. Potluck dinner will start at 12:30 p.m. Drinks and table service will be provided; bring a dish or two to share.
A meeting will be held after dinner with prizes awarded in special categories. Games will be played. Those who want to play bingo should bring a prize. Bring old photos to share, especially those of grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great grandparents at all ages.
For questions call Yvonne at 815-954-0450.
At last year’s reunion it was decided that 20 adults must be in attendance at the 2023 reunion or the reunion might not happen in 2024.
