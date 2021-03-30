McCoy Family
The 48th annual reunion of the descendants of William Creighton and Nancy (Ward) McCoy was held at the Dieterich Civic Center on July 19, 2020.
A basket dinner was enjoyed by 17 relatives due to the COVID-19 virus. A business meeting was held in the afternoon during which plans were made for the next reunion to be held in Piper City on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The family of Richard and Ruby Weston will host.
Vital statistics of deaths, births and marriages were reported.
Trivia question winners were Ross Vandeventer, Cindi Vandeventer, Joey Winterrowd, Donna Winterrowd, Kay Winterrowd, Allen Winterrowd and Heather Lane.
Door prize winners were Heather Lane, Ryan Lane, Cindi Vandeventer and Ross Vandeventer.
Attending were Kay, Allen and Tom Winterrowd from Bourbonnais; Fred, Lori, Brandon, Ryan, Amy and Heather Lane from Bourbonnais; Mike, Donna and Joe Winterrowd from Frankfort; Diane Holt from Vienna; Bart Kingery from Montrose; Ross and Cindi Vandeventer from Effingham; and Chris Watkins from Abilene, Kansas.
