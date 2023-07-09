McCoy Family
Descendants of William Creighton and Nancy (Ward) McCoy will host their family reunion on Saturday, July 15, at the Community Building in Piper City.
The Richard and Ruby (McCoy) Weston family will serve as host. A basket dinner will be at noon. Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, drinks and dinnerware will be furnished. Bring a side dish and/or a dessert to share, as well as any new family history information.
A fundraising event this year will be a silent auction, bring items to donate for the auction. The items can be new or gently used. Baked items or garden veggies are also welcome.
