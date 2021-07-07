Reunion Jul 7, 2021 1 hr ago Kirchhofer The Kirchhofer reunion will be Sunday, July 25, at the Shelbyville Park. A basket dinner will be served at noon. Tags Kirchhofer Dinner Reunion Basket Shelbyville Park Noon Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Smith, Emma Long, Norma (Chesnut) Sly, Dora Storm, Larry Walker, Nancy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFourth of July: Green Creek family goes all out to honor America2 new COVID-related deaths in Effingham CountySarah Bush opening physical therapy site in AltamontIllinois overpaid millions in unemployment during the pandemic. Now there’s a way for people to keep the moneyArea Fourth of July FestivitiesSaturday’s fatal crash was worst in yearsKluthe pool closed for repairs, timeline for reopening uncertainNash Naam, Local Columnist: Even with challenges, America is still beautiful07-02-21 Effingham County Jail bookingA SEASON TO REMEMBER: South Central baseball reacts on a year filled with history Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
