Altamont Class of 1971
The Altamont Class of 1971 is planning its 50th year reunion on June 19 to be held at the Altamont VFW club along U.S. 40 in Altamont.
Social hour will begin at 4 p.m. with a catered dinner starting at 5 p.m.
Cost for attending is $30 per couple and $15 per single. This will cover the cost of the meal, building rental and any additional incidentals. Checks may be made out to Becky Rippetoe.
The committee is hoping class members, their spouses and/or guests will make the attempt to attend this event.
For questions, contact any one of the following committee members: Steve Robinson 618-553-9099; Mark Smith, 217-821-9956; Becky Rippetoe, 618-483-5314; or Jerri Zacha, 618-267-6430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.