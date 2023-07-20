Waldhoff Family
The 68th annual family reunion of the descendants of Anton and Caroline (Verson) Waldhoff of Driburg Westfallen, Germany, will be Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Effingham Event Center Pavilion.
The reunion will start with a basket dinner at noon.
Family members are reminded to bring covered dishes, drinks and table service for their family. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
This year’s reunion is hosted by the Albert and Pauline Buening family.
