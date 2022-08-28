Vogel
The descendants of Franz J. Vogel and Charles Vogel will gather for the 92nd annual Vogel reunion on Sunday, Sept. 4.
The reunion will began at noon with a potluck dinner at Shumway Kluthe Center; bring a covered dish and bingo prize.
Updated: August 28, 2022 @ 9:37 pm
