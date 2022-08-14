EHS Class of 1962
Effingham High School’s Class of 1962 will have their 60th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 16.
Classmates available on Sept. 15 will meet for dinner and drinks at a local establishment. On the 16th, classmates will be spending the day at The Winery. Besides conversation, music from the 1950s and '60s and a revision of memories, the day will include two catered meals at a total cost of $20 per person.
For reservations and additional information, contact Dennis McDevitt at 217-868-5946.
