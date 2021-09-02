Higgs
The 60th Higgs Family Reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 12, at The Family Gathering Center, located on the campus of the Lutheran Care Center, Altamont.
Those attending are asked to meet at The Family Gathering Center on the south side of the Lutheran Care Center campus in Altamont beginning at noon. There will be a Clavinova if someone wants to play. There also will be a large-screen TV for video or picture viewing. Sign in, make your guess for a prize, and visit with family.
The potluck dinner will start at 12:30 p.m. Drinks and table service will be provided. Bring a dish or two to share. A meeting will be held after dinner with prizes awarded in special categories. Games will be played. If you want to play bingo, bring a prize.
All descendants of George and Rachel Beck Higgs (his first wife) and George and Adeline Ward Higgs (his second wife) are encouraged to attend. For questions, call Yvonne at 618-483-6753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.