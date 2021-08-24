Kessler
The 95th Kessler reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church basement in Stewardson.
The potluck dinner will begin at noon. For more information call Patsy Lenz at 217-644-2667.
Donald "Don" E. Davidson, 74, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Kindred Hospital Peoria in Peoria, Illinois. As per Don's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday August 26, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Del…
