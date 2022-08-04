Higgs
The 61st Higgs Family Reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 11, at The Family Gathering Center on the campus of the Lutheran Care Center, Altamont.
All descendants of George and Rachel Beck Higgs (his first wife) and George and Adeline Ward Higgs (his second wife) are encouraged to attend; please spread the word to all relatives.
A potluck dinner will begin at 12:30 p.m. Drinks and table service will be provided; bring a dish or two to share. Attendees are asked to sign in, make a guess for a prize, visit, and share photos. A meeting will be held after dinner with prizes awarded in special categories. Bingo will not be played this year. Outside activities will be available for the kids. Bring old photos to share, especially those of grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents at all ages.
Discussion will be held about the future of the reunion. For questions, call Yvonne at 618-483-6753 or text or call 815-954-0450.
