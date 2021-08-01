Retired Teachers’ Scholarship awarded

Josie Meinhart has been awarded the 2021 Jasper County Retired Teachers’ Scholarship of $1,500.
Josie was chosen from a number of candidates based on her successful history at junior college and her personal statement explaining her views as to why she is entering the education field. She is the daughter of Steve and Dawn Meinhart of rural Wheeler.
After graduating from NCHS in 2019, Josie completed two years at Kaskaskia Junior College on a volleyball scholarship, where her team was undefeated and progressed further in post season than any other KC volleyball team. She also played softball while receiving 4.0 her final semester as she earned an associate degree in General Education.
She will be a junior majoring in Elementary Education this fall at Eastern Illinois University. She chose this field for several reasons. Among them are the rewards of being able to make a difference in the lives of her students; the opportunity to engage in a variety of daily events, activities and classes; and the understanding that, although this career goes beyond the average workday, she is ready for it. Finally, she said, ”Kids make me happy.”
The Jasper County Retired Teachers Association has awarded a scholarship each year since 1993. In addition to applying one half of each member’s yearly local dues to the fund, the group conducts fundraisers such as a pork burger sale each summer and a used book sale at the Fall Festival to keep the scholarship account solvent.
The Scholarship Committee thanks all who applied for the 2021 scholarship. All applications were read and evaluated with one candidate finally receiving the unanimous approval of all those involved. Applicants may reapply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.