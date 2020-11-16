The Effingham County FISH Organization is sponsoring the 16th Annual Free Effingham County Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no congregate meal. All meals will be delivered or available for curbside pickup. Meal delivery will take place between 10 am and noon. Curbside pickup will be available at Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 South Banker, Effingharn, between noon and 1 p.m.
This event is free and open to all Effingham County residents and their families. However, donations are always greatly appreciated.
To reserve home-delivered meals and curbside pickup, call the Senior Center at 217-347-5569 by Nov. 23. Residents receiving delivered meals will need to have a cooler or space available for the volunteers to put the meals. There will be no face-to-face contact.
Volunteers are also needed to package and deliver all meals. Because of social distancing, there will be three shifts: 9 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Each shift will be limited to no more than 40 people. Masks and gloves will be available. To volunteer, call Susan Elke at 217-868-5913.
