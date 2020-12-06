Effingham County FISH Organization is sponsoring the Annual Free Effingham County Christmas Day Dinner on Friday, Dec. 25.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no congregate meal. All meals will be delivered or available for curbside pickup. Meal delivery will take place between 10 a.m. and noon.
Curbside pickup will be available at The Beecher City Kluthe Center, Park Rd., Beecher City, off of Charles in Beecher City, between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
This event is free and open to all Effingham County residents and their families. However, donations are always appreciated and may be sent to Effingharn County FISH, P.O. Box 473, Effingham, IL 62401.
To reserve home-delivered meals and curbside pickup, call the Senior Center at 217-347-5569 by Dec. 22. Residents receiving delivered meals will need to have a cooler or space available for the volunteers to put the meals. There will not be face-to-face contact.
Volunteers are also needed to package and deliver all meals. Because of social distancing, there will be two shifts: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon. Each shift will be limited to no more than 40 people. Therefore, all volunteers must sign up ahead of the event. Masks and gloves will be available. To volunteer, call Susan Elke at 217-868-5913.
