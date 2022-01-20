The Effingham County Chamber’s 2022 Annual Gala is still moving forward and will be on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Keller Convention Center. The Chamber will be honoring StangARTs and Washington Savings Bank as the 2022 Chamber Excellence in Business recipients and announcing the 2022 Citizen of the Year and 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception. The program will be held immediately after cocktail hour honoring 2021 Chairman of the Board Jeff Speer of RE/MAX Key Advantage and introducing 2022 Chairman Chris Swing of Vantage Outsourcing, followed by the Excellence in Business award presentation and a seated dinner.
The Black Tie & Boots theme will include entertainment by Cowboy Randy during cocktail hour with a casino night after dinner wrapping up the evening at 11 p.m.
The cost for the evening is $75 per person with reservations required and accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.
Tickets or sponsorship information can be found on the Chamber website calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/event or by calling 217-342-4147.
