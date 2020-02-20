State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) is offering residents of the 107th District an opportunity to use his 2020 Constituent Education Resource Card to visit a number of Chicago-area museums for free.
The pass allows up to four people to visit any of the 16 museums, zoos, gardens or aquariums in Chicago, including the Adler Planetarium, Shedd Aquarium, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Museum of Science & Industry.
Every member of the Illinois General Assembly is eligible for the pass, but some choose not to offer it. Wilhour chose to make it available because of its cost-saving potential for families and seniors.
“It’s a nice service offered by the Museums in the Park program and it lowers the cost for families to enjoy the museums and other available tourist destinations that could, for some families, become cost-prohibitive otherwise,” he said.
Only one pass is available at a time, and the group can use it up to three days in a row. The pass must be returned to Wilhour’s office in order for the next group to use it. The pass is valid until June 30, 2021.
A person is only eligible to receive the pass once per year. In order to use the pass, you must live in the 107th District, which is made up of all or parts of Bond, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette and Marion counties.
To request dates to use the pass, contact Wilhour’s office at 217-994-9348.
Constituents are also reminded of the many local museums available to families and school groups including:
American Farm Heritage Museum in Greenville
Teutopolis Monastery Museum on the history of the Franscicans and other pioneers
Kinmundy Historical Society Museum
Centralia History Museum
William Jennings Bryan Boyhood Home in Salem
