State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) joined the celebration of 150 years of the Village of Montrose (1870 - 2020) on Sunday, Aug. 8.The celebration was originally planned the previous year but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on large gatherings.
“Congratulations to Chris ‘Chopper’ Overbeck of the Montrose 150th Committee and to the Montrose 150th History and Book Committee for a great celebration,” commented Niemerg. “There is a lot of planning and hard work to put on a successful event like their sesquicentennial celebration. What a wonderful event they put on for our community and visitors who love history!”
House Resolution 386 was drafted with the help of the 150th Celebration and History and Book Committee and passed by the Illinois House of Representatives on June 16, 2021. Niemerg pointed out that there are a lot of things in the history of Montrose to be proud of and noted that there were war veterans who served in the Pacific during WWII and there have been state representatives, an Illinois Lieutenant Governor, and a Federal Senator all from Montrose over the first 150 years.
“This celebration was a wonderful community event over three days that the whole family could enjoy,” said Niemerg. “My wife and I brought our son and daughter over to enjoy the petting zoo, pony rides, and the inflatable playground. Thank you to everyone who spent many months planning and hosting this milestone event.”
