The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) will soon offer a rental assistance application for those whose incomes have been negatively impacted due to COVID and are at least 30 days behind in rent.
The program is called the 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program and is tentatively set to launch May 17, however potential applicants are encouraged to start gathering documents now.
Once the application process opens, IHDA will accept applications and supporting documents from landlords and once the application and documents have been submitted, tenants will be required to complete a portion of the application.
Once available, the applications will be available on the IHDA website at www.ihda.org. The application process is as follows:
Landlord grant application requirements
- Valid and accessible email address
- Valid and accessible email address for tenant
- Evidence of past due rent
- Evidence of home ownership
- Rental unit information (type, address, rent amount)
- Current signed lease
- Social Security number
Twenty-four hours after the landlord has submitted the application, the tenant will receive an email with instructions to complete their section of the application.
Tenant application requirements
- Valid and accessible email address
- Illinois resident and this is the primary residence
- Rent is behind by at least 30 days
- Suffering financial hardship due to COVID
- Government-issued photo ID
- Proof of address
- Proof of 2020 household income (must be below 80% of the area median income)
- Proof of public assistance (if applicable)
- Monthly rent amount and past-due rent amount
IHDA must receive both completed sections of the application for it to be considered. Assistance of up to $25,000 in both missed payments and up to three months of future payments is available. The coverage period is from June 2020 through August 2021. Payments will be made directly to the landlord.
The Effingham County Case Managers will offer assistance completing those applications.
Visit the Effingham County Case Manager at the Effingham Public Library Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for assistance with applying for rent assistance, finding your stimulus, help with unemployment issues, as well as help apply for food stamps, Medicaid and other state and federal programs. This is a free service and is offered on a first come, first-served basis.
