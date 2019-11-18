World-renowned human genetics educator Sam Rhine will host a Genetic Update Conference at Lake Land College, Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Luther Student Center Theater.
The conference will focus on genomic medicine, including growing organs in a lab and gene editing to cure disease. The conference, sponsored by the Lake Land College Math and Science Division, will be open to students, teachers, parents and the community. Many schools bring their AP and honors biology students to the conference. The cost is free to Lake Land College students, faculty and staff and $20 for other attendees.
Described by experts in the human genetics field as the most effective human genetics educator in America today, Rhine is the director of the Genetics Education Center near Indianapolis. He received the "Honorary Membership Award" by the National Association of Biology Teachers. The award is recognized as the highest honor bestowed on members of the profession and is awarded annually.
Rhine has made more than 8,500 presentations to more than 3.75 million teenagers in the United States, Canada and Europe.
Rhine is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Indiana in Bloomington in the Department of Applied Health Science, where he teaches a summer class on "Causes and Prevention of Birth Defects." He also teaches summer classes at the University of St. Thomas in Houston and the University of Texas Pan AM campus in Edinburg, Texas. He has lectured in Toronto, Montreal, London, Prague, Vienna, Tokyo, Nairobi, Kenya and St. Petersburg, Russia.
Registration will be accepted through the morning of the conference. Attendees are not required to stay for the entire presentation and can enter the theater at any time. For more information or to register call 800-727-2315 or visit samrhine.com<http://www.samrhine.com>.
Contact Lake Land College Biology Instructor Brenda Hunzinger with any additional questions at 217-234-5365 or bhunzing@lakelandcollege.edu.
