Country Financial financial representative Renia Holley of Neoga has earned a position on the insurance groups distinguished All American team.
Holley is among a select group of top Country Financial agency managers and financial representatives who qualified for the award. Country Financial has more than 2,000 agency managers and financial representatives in 17 states.
All American is awarded each year by Country Financial to agency managers and financial representatives who have excelled in identifying insurance products and financial solutions that fit the needs of their customers. Agency managers and financial representatives who receive the award provide outstanding service to their customers.
