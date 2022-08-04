Reiss Family 4-H Endowment Scholarship awarded

Shawn Reiss, Kevin and Denise Willenborg awarded the Reiss Family 4-H Endowment Scholarship to Claire Beckman and Ethan Weidner at the 4-H Award ceremony held at the Effingham County Fair.
The Reiss Family 4-H Endowment Scholarship was established by Shawn and Ryan Reiss in honor of their late mother. With the establishment of the endowment, the fund shall support scholarships for students in the Effingham County 4-H program. Recipients shall be attending a college or trade school. First preference shall be given to members of the Country Cousins 4-H Club who have attended at least four meetings a year for three out of the last five years. If there are no applicants from the Country Cousins 4-H Club, the application process will be open to eligible Effingham County 4-H members meeting the criteria. Other factors to consider are participation as an officer, participation in the club’s programs, attendance, and animal and non-animal projects at the fair.
Since the creation of the Reiss Family 4-H Endowment Scholarship, two awards have been given. Last year, and the first recipient of the scholarship was Beckman and this year the recipient is Weidner.
