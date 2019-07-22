Vandalia Alternative Education Programs
Returning New Approach students may register Wednesday, August 7th from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m, at the Jefferson school in Vandalia. If this day/time does not work, please call Ms. Paula at 618-283-9311. A $40 book fee is due at the time of student registration.
Effingham Alternative Education Programs
Returning TriStar and Aspire students may register Wednesday, August 7th from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at West Side school in Effingham. If this day/time does not work, please call Ms. Rhonda at 217-342-2865. A $40 book fee is due at the time of student registration.
New student interviews will take place the week of August 12th. Students being interviewed will be contacted by the school.
Julie Wollerman, Regional Superintendent of Schools, administers all of the above programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.