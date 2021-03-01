It is time for adult artists in Shelby County and adjoining counties to register their artwork, up to 10 pieces, for this year's Shelby County Art Show.
The deadline is April 7. The registration form and cost has not changed for adults from past years, but dates and places have. Posters and brochures with the registration information have been sent out by email, through Facebook on the Shelby County Art Show page, and are available in hard copy at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Lake Shelbyville Tourism office, Merle Norman Cosmetics and Boutique and Flourishes Gallery and Studios. Brochures give the details for the Junior Show viewing on April 10 and 11 and the Adult Show viewing on April 24 and 25 at Flourishes Gallery and Studios.
Schools have been notified about this year’s simplified procedures, but K-12 students may enter separately with a limit of two pieces. Because the 2020 show was canceled, adults pay $15 for up to six pieces and may add four more at an additional $1 each. This covers judging and ribbon costs primarily.
April 7 is the adult registration deadline with no additional works added after that date. The form is in the brochure with mailing instructions and other details. Questions can be addressed to shelbycoart@gmail.com or by calling Keepers of the Arts at 217-827-5690.
