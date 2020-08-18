The Mill Road Threshermans Association will host a Tractor Drive and Farm Tour Saturday, Aug. 22.
Drivers must be 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license and insurance. Riders 16 to 18 years old must have written permission from a parent or legal guardian.
Registration fee for members is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the drive. For non-members, the fee is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the drive. Registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. The drive will start at 9:15 a.m. The drive includes donuts and coffee at registration and snacks and lunch during the drive.
The drive will start at the Carriage House Event Center in Altamont and travel through rural roadways. Stops along the drive will include horse plowing, threshing and new this year broom corn threshing.
Participants are encouraged to put a flag on their tractor. No alcohol is allowed. Door prizes will be awarded, must be present to win.
To register, visit millroadthresherman.org.
Funds raised from the tour will benefit the association’s FFA Scholarship Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.