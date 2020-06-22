On Wednesday, June 24, from 1 to 4 p.m., Edgewood area residents can find assistance filing for unemployment, government phones and registering for Summer Read at the Edgewood Store, 803 Broad St., with the Effingham County Case Manager and Effingham Public Library staff.
Effingham County Case Manager Joanna Davies will meet with those needing help filing for unemployment between 1 and 4 p.m.
At the same time, Effingham Public Library staff will also be available to sign up youth and adults for summer read. Anyone can join the summer reading program and all those registering receive a free book and craft to take home and enjoy.
You do not have to live in Effingham County to receive assistance or to register for the summer reading program.
“We’re excited to see our first outreach visit for the Effingham County Case Manager project! We know there are people in the Edgewood area we can help, and we’re excited to take Summer Read to youth and adults outside of Effingham. Anyone can participate in summer read — library cards are not necessary” said Library Director Amanda McKay.
To contact the Effingham County Case Manager, email effcocasemanager@gmail.com or call 224-209-6638. Effingham County Case Manager is available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Suite 2 of the Effingham Public Library.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary position funded by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois.
