The teacher shortage in Illinois has hit local schools hard. Districts strive to recruit and hire the best possible teachers for their classrooms. A shrinking applicant pool continues to make this a challenge, and Regional Office of Education 11 is committed to working with local stakeholders to reverse this trend.
In an ongoing effort to recruit quality candidates into the teaching profession, ROE 11 will be hosting a Future Teacher Night on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. This free event will take place at the ROE 11 building at 730 7th Street in Charleston.
Anyone with an interest in becoming a classroom teacher who holds a high school diploma is encouraged to attend and learn about possible paths to becoming a licensed teacher in Illinois. Options will also be discussed for those who have already completed an associate’s or bachelor’s degree outside of the education field. Representatives from both Illinois and out-of-state universities have been invited to attend and share information regarding alternative paths to becoming an Illinois teacher. Programs that deliver classes online and in evening and weekend formats will be included to allow those who currently work full time to work toward licensure.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to register at https://roe11.org/futureteachernight. Call Dr. Kyle Thompson or Dr. Zakry Standerfer at 217-348-0151 with any questions regarding this event or entering the teaching profession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.