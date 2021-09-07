The teacher shortage is being felt on a national, state and local level. Schools need high-quality teachers more than ever, in all classroom areas.
ROE 11 will host a future teacher night in an effort to introduce those wanting to join the teaching profession to affordable, flexible teacher preparation programs. Representatives from five teacher preparation universities, which offer alternative routes to teacher licensure, including Eastern Illinois University, Indiana State University, West Florida Teacher Ready, Grand Canyon University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, will be available to answer questions, provide resources, and assist with navigating the path to a professional educator license.
ROE 11 will hold its 2021 Future Teacher Night in open house style with participants encouraged to stop by the stations of the represented universities and find out about the teacher preparation programs they offer. This event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Regional Office of Education 11, located at 730 7th Street in Charleston.
This event is free of charge and all attendees will be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship (two winners will be awarded). Call Dr. Kyle Thompson or Dr. Zakry Standerfer at 217-348-0151 with any questions regarding this event or entering the teaching profession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.