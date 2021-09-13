Regional Office of Education 11 is working to help area schools deal with many challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, including how to safely get children to and from school.
ROE 11 is hosting a series of school bus training courses for those who want to become bus drivers. All new school bus drivers must complete the eight-hour initial training before applying for their school bus driver permit. Training courses will be available at the Regional Office of Education 11 office in Charleston on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 13-14, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. (both evenings required); Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Training courses cost $10 to attend. Anyone interested should contact Katie O’Dell, 217-348-0151 or kodell@roe11.org.
ROE 11 Regional Superintendent Kyle Thompson said the ROE’s role to help train and ensure school bus drivers are ready for the road has always been important but the office is making a special push for participants this year because of the challenging times schools are facing. There is a statewide bus driver shortage affecting schools large and small, and state regulations for bus drivers will be much more comprehensive beginning early next year.
“School bus drivers are the unsung heroes of our school systems. I know from experience how many men and women have given up a portion of their mornings and afternoons throughout the school year to ensure our kids are safe, and the great rewards they get from it,” Thompson said. “We encourage anyone thinking about a job where they can make a difference in kids’ lives to attend our training session. Our schools need safe, qualified bus drivers and we need them now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.