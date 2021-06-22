The 2021 Heart of America Grazing Conference will be Aug. 10 and 11.
The event will feature an informative pasture walk with dinner to follow on site on Aug. 10. Then on Aug. 11, there will be a full day conference at the Mt. Vernon Double Tree Hotel.
Big names, popular speakers and hot topics will be plentiful at the annual event that gathers livestock graziers from Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Kentucky.
“Not only is it a great time to be a conservationist, it’s a great time to explore the opportunities, the carbon-smart options, and the money-saving decisions rotational grazing and conservation pasture management techniques bring to the table,” said Ivan Dozier, State Conservationist for Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). “Don’t miss your chance to hear from — and learn from — people who know how to make it work.”
Featured speaker Greg Judy will be discussing his current grazing operation and management along with his numerous years of experience.
Additional conference topics include:
- Soil Health Benefits from Grazing
- Clover Assessment in Your Pasture
- Multi-Species Grazing
- Incorporating Novel Fescue
- Virtual Fencing
- Surplus Forage and Round Bale Silage
- Research and Testing Updates
- Open Forum Grazing Panel
According to Cliff Schuette of the Illinois Grazing Lands Coalition (IL GLC), “We’ll also offer participants a great pre-conference pasture walk at Perry Hottes’ operation, located just 15 minutes from the conference location. You don’t want to miss it.”
Hottes runs an organic grass-finished and grain-finished cattle operation. Learn about Hottes story.
Hottes has worked closely with NRCS to develop and implement a multi-faceted grazing plan through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). When you ask Hottes his experience with grazing he says, “We are growing sunshine.”
Make your conference registration before July 30 and get both days for just $65 or one day for $50. Students can attend for just $25. CCA credits are available.
To register and pay online visit https://magic.collectorsolutions.com/magic-ui/Login/jefferson-county-soil-and-water. To download a registration form visit: https://www.facebook.com/ClintonCoSWCD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.