The American Red Cross of Illinois is accepting nominations to honor exceptional individuals from our community — everyday heroes who selflessly put the well being of others before theirs and who have demonstrated heroism through extraordinary acts of courage or kindness. Nominate your hero at redcross.org/hero by Dec. 31.
“In 2020, many people have stepped up to help others in need and we wanted to recognize their work in those communities,” said Dawn Morris, executive director of the American Red Cross Serving South Central Illinois.
The heroic act must have taken place during the 2020 calendar year or be ongoing. Candidates must live or work in the following counties: Illinois Adams, Bond, Boone, Brown, Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cook, Coles, Christian, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, De Witt, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Green, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jasper, Jefferson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McHenry, McLean, Menard, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Putnam, Richland, Rock Island, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Stark, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermillion, Warren, Washington, Whiteside, Will, Williamson Winnebago, Woodford.
