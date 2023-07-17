The Illinois Department of Transportation announced access to Raney Street from Fayette Avenue in Effingham will be blocked beginning July 19.
This intersection closure is part of the $21.8 million Fayette Avenue reconstruction project.
A marked detour will be in place utilizing Henrietta Street and Grove Avenue. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Fayette Avenue during this closure, and all commercial buildings will remain accessible. Access will be permitted once the reconstruction of the intersection at Raney Street is completed, which is scheduled for the middle of September.
Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.